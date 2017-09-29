Edition:
Formycon AG (FYB.DE)

FYB.DE on Xetra

33.70EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.60 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
€34.30
Open
€34.50
Day's High
€34.50
Day's Low
€33.37
Volume
11,714
Avg. Vol
9,202
52-wk High
€39.38
52-wk Low
€17.77

Formycon AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the development of biological therapeutics. The Company's business activities are focused on the development and marketing of biopharmaceuticals that are similar to existing drugs, for which the patent protection is expiring, as well as the provision of contract services. It is... (more)

Beta: 1.67
Market Cap(Mil.): €347.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9.34
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 64.72 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -0.90 10.90
ROE: -- -0.15 14.09

BRIEF-Formycon H1 loss widens to 2.88 million euros

* CLINICAL PHASE III STUDY WITH FYB201 CONTINUES ACCORDING TO PLAN‍​

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Formycon signs term sheet for development of FYB202

* SIGNS TERM SHEET FOR DEVELOPMENT OF FYB202 AND CARRIES OUT CAPITAL INCREASE

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Formycon Q1 EBITDA loss widens to 0.51 million euros

* Q1 ‍SALES REVENUES AND OTHER EARNINGS TOTALED EURO 3.38 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 6.34 MILLION)​

30 May 2017

BRIEF-Formycon FY net result turns to loss of 4.1 mln euros

* In FY group increased its turnover by more than 15 percent compared to previous year to 19.5 million euros ($21.31 million) (2015: 16.9 million euros)

03 May 2017
