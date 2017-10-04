Edition:
United Kingdom

Goldcorp Inc (G.TO)

G.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.47CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
$16.54
Open
$16.47
Day's High
$16.58
Day's Low
$16.41
Volume
1,602,928
Avg. Vol
2,111,145
52-wk High
$23.35
52-wk Low
$15.56

Chart for

About

Goldcorp Inc. is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company's segments include Red Lake Gold Mines... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.06
Market Cap(Mil.): $11,530.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 866.95
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 0.60

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about G.TO

Mexico gold mine blockade ended without output hit - Goldcorp

Oct 4 Protesters have lifted a blockade at the Penasquito gold mine in northern central Mexico without any impact on production, mine operator Goldcorp said on Wednesday.

04 Oct 2017

Protesters block Goldcorp's top Peñasquito mine in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Oct 2 Protesters in northern Mexico blocked access for a fourth day on Monday to a gold mine operated by Canada's Goldcorp over a water dispute, a development that could hit the facility's production of the precious metal.

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Colorado announces strategic investment by Goldcorp

* Colorado announces strategic investment by Goldcorp and agreement to acquire remainder of KSP project

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Exeter Resource Corp announces shareholder approval of arrangement with Goldcorp

* Exeter Resource Corporation announces shareholder approval of arrangement with Goldcorp

31 Jul 2017

Canadian miner Goldcorp may sell royalties portfolio

VANCOUVER, July 27 Goldcorp Inc is looking to sell royalties it owns on a number of mining projects it has sold in recent years, its chief executive said on Thursday, as the Canadian gold miner nears the end of a series of non-core asset sales.

27 Jul 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares gain, Cenovus jumps

TORONTO, July 27 Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain on Thursday, as higher oil prices broadly boosted energy stocks and Cenovus Energy Inc soared after saying asset sales could exceed its estimates, while Goldcorp Inc weighed as its earnings disappointed.

27 Jul 2017

Canada's Goldcorp earnings beat analyst estimates, CFO to leave

VANCOUVER Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday and lowered its forecast for costs this year, while also announcing that its chief financial officer, Russell Ball, would leave the company.

26 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Goldcorp earnings beat analyst estimates, CFO to leave

VANCOUVER, July 26 Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday and lowered its forecast for costs this year, while also announcing that its chief financial officer, Russell Ball, would leave the company.

26 Jul 2017

Goldcorp posts quarterly profit as costs fall; CFO to leave

July 26 Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by lower costs.

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

26 Jul 2017
» More G.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) $20.42 +0.20
Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) $37.37 -0.42
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ANGJ.J) 13,100.00 +200.00
Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) $5.20 -0.03
Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L) 7,435.00 +40.00

Earnings vs. Estimates