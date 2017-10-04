Goldcorp Inc (G.TO)

Mexico gold mine blockade ended without output hit - Goldcorp Oct 4 Protesters have lifted a blockade at the Penasquito gold mine in northern central Mexico without any impact on production, mine operator Goldcorp said on Wednesday.

Protesters block Goldcorp's top Peñasquito mine in Mexico MEXICO CITY, Oct 2 Protesters in northern Mexico blocked access for a fourth day on Monday to a gold mine operated by Canada's Goldcorp over a water dispute, a development that could hit the facility's production of the precious metal.

BRIEF-Colorado announces strategic investment by Goldcorp * Colorado announces strategic investment by Goldcorp and agreement to acquire remainder of KSP project

BRIEF-Exeter Resource Corp announces shareholder approval of arrangement with Goldcorp * Exeter Resource Corporation announces shareholder approval of arrangement with Goldcorp

Canadian miner Goldcorp may sell royalties portfolio VANCOUVER, July 27 Goldcorp Inc is looking to sell royalties it owns on a number of mining projects it has sold in recent years, its chief executive said on Thursday, as the Canadian gold miner nears the end of a series of non-core asset sales.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares gain, Cenovus jumps TORONTO, July 27 Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain on Thursday, as higher oil prices broadly boosted energy stocks and Cenovus Energy Inc soared after saying asset sales could exceed its estimates, while Goldcorp Inc weighed as its earnings disappointed.

Canada's Goldcorp earnings beat analyst estimates, CFO to leave VANCOUVER Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday and lowered its forecast for costs this year, while also announcing that its chief financial officer, Russell Ball, would leave the company.

