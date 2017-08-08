Gabriel India Ltd (GABR.NS)
GABR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
201.00INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.40 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs203.40
Open
Rs203.00
Day's High
Rs207.50
Day's Low
Rs200.45
Volume
217,406
Avg. Vol
256,808
52-wk High
Rs222.50
52-wk Low
Rs99.80
About
Gabriel India Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of ride control products. The Company's portfolio includes a range of ride control products, which consists of shock absorbers, struts and front forks for every automotive segment. It operates through Auto Components and Parts business segment. Its business... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs28,498.96
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|143.64
|Dividend:
|0.85
|Yield (%):
|0.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
BRIEF-Gabriel India June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 204.4 million rupees versus 200.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Gabriel India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 220.8 million rupees versus profit 209.3 million rupees year ago