GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS)

GAIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

441.00INR
5:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.85 (+1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs435.15
Open
Rs439.10
Day's High
Rs442.00
Day's Low
Rs435.75
Volume
565,973
Avg. Vol
3,334,261
52-wk High
Rs457.45
52-wk Low
Rs300.75

About

GAIL (India) Limited is an integrated energy company in the hydrocarbon sector. The Company is engaged in gas marketing. The Company's segments include Transmission services, which includes natural gas and liquid petroleum gas (LPG); Natural Gas Trading; Petrochemicals; LPG and other Liquid Hydrocarbons; City Gas Distribution,... (more)

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs765,652.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,691.30
Dividend: 2.70
Yield (%): 2.00

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.18 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.65 10.90
ROE: -- 6.51 14.09

Fourth train complete at Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG plant

Oct 13 Cheniere Energy Partners LP said Friday that the fourth train at its Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas plant was substantially complete, boosting output from the first LNG export terminal in the United States by a third.

13 Oct 2017

GLOBAL LNG-Bullish streak ends as buyers drop bids on more supply

LONDON, Oct 13 Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell after six straight weeks of gains as more supply emerged and buyers aggressively revised down bids for December shipments.

13 Oct 2017

India, Japan to team up to get more flexible LNG deals

* Indian cabinet approves proposal to sign cooperation memorandum

11 Oct 2017

GLOBAL LNG-Prices edge higher on November demand

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Asian spot LNG prices rose this week, buoyed by the outcome of a two-cargo sale tender from Russia's Sakhalin II export plant as well as a purchase by Japan and demand from India.

22 Sep 2017

Factbox - Commodities traders strike major LNG deals

Swiss-based commodity traders are boosting their presence in global liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets, grabbing a growing share of supply and challenging the dominance of the oil majors.

12 Sep 2017

Morning News Call - India, May 23

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D

23 May 2017
