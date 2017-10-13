GAIL (India) Ltd (GAIL.NS)

Fourth train complete at Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG plant Oct 13 Cheniere Energy Partners LP said Friday that the fourth train at its Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas plant was substantially complete, boosting output from the first LNG export terminal in the United States by a third.

GLOBAL LNG-Bullish streak ends as buyers drop bids on more supply LONDON, Oct 13 Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell after six straight weeks of gains as more supply emerged and buyers aggressively revised down bids for December shipments.

India, Japan to team up to get more flexible LNG deals * Indian cabinet approves proposal to sign cooperation memorandum

GLOBAL LNG-Prices edge higher on November demand LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Asian spot LNG prices rose this week, buoyed by the outcome of a two-cargo sale tender from Russia's Sakhalin II export plant as well as a purchase by Japan and demand from India.

Factbox - Commodities traders strike major LNG deals Swiss-based commodity traders are boosting their presence in global liquefied natural gas (LNG) markets, grabbing a growing share of supply and challenging the dominance of the oil majors.

