Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd (GALK.NS)

About

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited is a chemical manufacturing company. The Company offers Caustic Soda Lye and Caustic Soda Flakes. The Company's products include Caustic Soda, Chlorine, Hydrochloric Acid, Hydrogen, Chloromethanes, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Cyanide, Sodium Ferro Cyanide, Hydrogen... ( more