Edition:
United Kingdom

Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAPR.NS)

GAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

187.55INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.45 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs189.00
Open
Rs189.00
Day's High
Rs191.50
Day's Low
Rs187.50
Volume
28,964
Avg. Vol
221,897
52-wk High
Rs209.00
52-wk Low
Rs112.04

Chart for

About

Gayatri Projects Limited is an infrastructure company. The Company focuses on Roads Projects, Industrial Projects and Power Projects. The Company is engaged in construction and project activities. It executes civil works, including roads, canals, airport runways, ports and harbors, dams and reservoirs, and railways across India.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.60
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs33,358.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 177.25
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.21

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates