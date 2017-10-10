Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (GARAN.IS)

Edition:
About

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS is a Turkey-based banking institution. It operates under the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate/Commercial Banking and Investment Banking. The banking products served to customers are: custody services, time and demand deposits, accumulating deposit accounts, repos, overdraft...

BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi secures $250 mln within the framework of international borrowing program

* SAID ON MONDAY SECURED $250 MILLION LOAN WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF ITS INTERNATIONAL BORROWING PROGRAM

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi signs agreement to secure EUR 200 million equivalent

* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE A EUR 200 MILLION EQUIVALENT WITH 5 OR 6 YEARS MATURITY UNDER COVERED BOND PROGRAMME‍​

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi faces fine and damage claim from French court and treasury

* FACES FINE OF EURO 8 MILLION IN CASE IN FRANCE WITH RESPECT TO ACCOUNT CLOSURE ACTIONS TAKEN BY BANK IN MID-2009 ‍​

20 Sep 2017

Turkey's Garanti bank's board chairman resigns

ANKARA, Sept 19 Turkey's Garanti Bank , one of the country's biggest private lenders, said on Tuesday its board chairman Ferit Sahenk had resigned.

19 Sep 2017

Turkey's Garanti Bank Q2 net profit rises 1 percent

ISTANBUL, July 28 Turkish lender Garanti Bank posted an unconsolidated net profit up 1 percent year-on-year to 1.55 billion lira ($439 million) in the second quarter, according to a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday.

28 Jul 2017

Turkey banks see weak demand for project finance deals

ISTANBUL Project finance by Turkish banks is likely to decline to $12 billion this year, a drop of two-thirds from two years ago, as demand has been hit by lower energy prices and high financing costs, a senior executive at Garanti Bank said on Thursday.

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi signs financing deal with IFC for $150 mln equivalent in lira

* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE $150 MILLION EQUIVALENT TO TURKISH LIRA FINANCING, WITH 5 YEARS MATURITY FROM INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION (IFC) UNDER COVERED BOND PROGRAMME Source text for Eikon:

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi mandates banks for syndicated term loan

* Signs a mandate letter in order to authorize 19 banks as mandated lead arrangers for the grant of a syndicated term loan with a maturity of 367 days

04 May 2017

BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi Q1 net profit up at 1.53 bln lira

* Q1 net profit of 1.53 billion lira ($426.54 million) versus 1.04 billion lira year ago

26 Apr 2017
