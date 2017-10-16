Edition:
Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC)

GAS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

18.45EUR
9:04am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
€18.42
Open
€18.40
Day's High
€18.58
Day's Low
€18.40
Volume
79,069
Avg. Vol
1,073,843
52-wk High
€22.50
52-wk Low
€15.94

Gas Natural SDG SA is a Spain-based company active in the energy sector. The Company's activities are divided into four main business segments: the Gas distribution, which includes gas distribution networks and distribution activity in Spain, Italy and Latin America; the Electricity distribution, which provides electricity... (more)

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): €18,317.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,000.69
Dividend: 0.33
Yield (%): 5.46

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.18 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.65 10.90
ROE: -- 6.51 14.09

CORRECTED-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

(Corrects to show Citgroup reiterates Gas Natural neutral rating) The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

16 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

13 Oct 2017

Spanish utility Gas Natural moves legal base from Catalonia to Madrid - source

MADRID Spanish utility Gas Natural on Friday decided to move its legal base from Barcelona to Madrid, a source close to the company said, the latest of several Catalonia-based firms to leave the region as it considers declaring independence.

06 Oct 2017

Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 5

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

05 Oct 2017

Gas Natural picks Edison, 2i Rete Gas for Italy assets: sources

MADRID/MILAN Spain's Gas Natural has approved the sale of its Italian retail business to EDF unit Edison and its distribution network to 2i Rete Gas, two sources said on Wednesday.

04 Oct 2017

Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

02 Oct 2017

JOGMEC interested in global investments including Rosneft

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) is interested in investing in energy companies worldwide, including Russian state energy company Rosneft , JOGMEC President Keisuke Kuroki told reporters.

07 Sep 2017
