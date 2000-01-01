Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GATE.NS)
GATE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
238.00INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Gateway Distriparks Limited is an integrated logistics facilitator. The Company's principal business activities include storage and warehousing, which includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals and textiles. It also includes storage of goods in foreign trade zones.... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.95
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.18
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.44
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.