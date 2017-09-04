Edition:
Gati Ltd (GATI.NS)

GATI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.80INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.20 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs115.60
Open
Rs116.00
Day's High
Rs118.00
Day's Low
Rs115.50
Volume
566,183
Avg. Vol
603,801
52-wk High
Rs149.65
52-wk Low
Rs102.20

Gati Limited is engaged in the express distribution and supply chain solutions. The Company's segments include Express Distribution and Supply Chain, which covers integrated cargo services, such as road, rail and air transportation; Shipping, which covers sea transportation, and Fuel Stations, which covers fuel stations dealing...

Beta: 1.75
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,042.21
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 108.24
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 0.72

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.95 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.18 10.90
ROE: -- 10.44 14.09

REFILE-BRIEF-‍LightInTheBox, Gati form strategic business partnership aimed at e-commerce market in India​

* ‍LightInTheBox and Gati form strategic business partnership aimed at e-commerce market in India​

04 Sep 2017
