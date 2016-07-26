Edition:
United Kingdom

Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW.L)

GAW.L on London Stock Exchange

2,184.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-107.00 (-4.67%)
Prev Close
2,291.00
Open
2,310.00
Day's High
2,322.00
Day's Low
2,139.49
Volume
60,507
Avg. Vol
91,582
52-wk High
2,355.63
52-wk Low
540.00

Chart for

About

Games Workshop Group PLC designs, manufactures and sells fantasy miniatures and related products. The Company's segments include Sales channels, Product and supply, Central costs, Service centre costs and Royalties. The Sales channels segment includes Trade, which sells to independent retailers and includes magazine newsstand... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.30
Market Cap(Mil.): £654.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 32.14
Dividend: 35.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 34.45 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.27 10.90
ROE: -- 12.74 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More GAW.L Market Views