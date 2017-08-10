Edition:
Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO)

GC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.77CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
$30.75
Open
$31.00
Day's High
$31.02
Day's Low
$30.44
Volume
107,981
Avg. Vol
173,862
52-wk High
$35.34
52-wk Low
$21.72

About

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Washington State. The Company has approximately 20 gaming properties, consisting of over three community gaming centers, four racetracks and 10 casinos, including over two with... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.50
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,925.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 60.85
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.11 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.86 10.90
ROE: -- 24.14 14.09

Latest News about GC.TO

BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming Q2 earnings per share C$0.43

* Great Canadian Gaming announces second quarter 2017 results

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield awarded GTA bundle in Ontario gaming modernization process

* Great Canadian Gaming and Brookfield awarded GTA bundle in Ontario gaming modernization process

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming Q1 earnings per share C$0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

09 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates