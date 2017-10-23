Edition:
United Kingdom

Grupo Carso SAB de CV (GCARSOA1.MX)

GCARSOA1.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

65.02MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
$64.93
Open
$65.21
Day's High
$66.49
Day's Low
$64.88
Volume
227,631
Avg. Vol
376,001
52-wk High
$92.40
52-wk Low
$64.88

Chart for

About

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company holds interests in various companies, which operate in the industrial, retail, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. The Company's segments include Retail, Industrial, Infrastructure and Construction, and Carso Energy. The Company's subsidiaries include... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): $159,386.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,269.73
Dividend: 0.45
Yield (%): 1.21

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.33 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.62 10.90
ROE: -- 9.36 14.09

Competitors

  Price Chg
Dell Inc. (4331.HK) -- --
Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WALMEX.MX) $42.00 +0.06

Earnings vs. Estimates