Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV (GCC.MX)
GCC.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
92.82MXN
23 Oct 2017
92.82MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.20 (-0.22%)
$-0.20 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$93.02
$93.02
Open
$93.93
$93.93
Day's High
$93.93
$93.93
Day's Low
$92.00
$92.00
Volume
21,058
21,058
Avg. Vol
149,231
149,231
52-wk High
$97.87
$97.87
52-wk Low
$57.00
$57.00
About
Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV (GCC) is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the construction materials sector. The Company foocuses on the production and marketing of cement and other related building materials. The Company’s product portfolio includes Portland grey cements, ready-mixed concrete, gypsum, additives... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$30,777.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|332.54
|Dividend:
|0.62
|Yield (%):
|0.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Cemex sells remaining direct interest in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua
* Cemex sells remaining direct interest in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua