Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (GDFR.NS)
1,009.00INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Godfrey Phillips India Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of cigarettes and chewing products, and in trading of tobacco products, tea and other retail products. The Company's segments are Cigarette and tobacco products; Tea and other retail products, and Others. The Others segment includes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Goodricke Group announces deal with Godfrey Phillips India to acquire brands
* Says entered into agreement with Godfrey Phillips India to acquire brands for total consideration of 200 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2gfRBqE Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Godfrey Phillips India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago