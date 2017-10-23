Edition:
General Electric Co (GE.N)

GE.N on New York Stock Exchange

22.32USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-1.51 (-6.34%)
Prev Close
$23.83
Open
$23.42
Day's High
$23.44
Day's Low
$22.18
Volume
30,381,759
Avg. Vol
10,521,113
52-wk High
$32.38
52-wk Low
$22.11

General Electric Company is a global digital industrial company. The Company's products and services range from aircraft engines, power generation, and oil and gas production equipment to medical imaging, financing and industrial products. Its segments include Power, which includes products and services related to energy... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.16
Market Cap(Mil.): $211,167.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,657.95
Dividend: 0.24
Yield (%): 3.94

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.33 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.62 10.90
ROE: -- 9.36 14.09

Latest News about GE.N

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains after GE tumbles, Treasury prices rise

* U.S. Treasury yields lower on the day (Updates with close of European markets, adds commentary)

23 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Wall St stalls as industrials lag

* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P 500 down 0.12 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)

23 Oct 2017

Tensions ease over Pratt engine supplies to Airbus: sources

PARIS Airbus is more confident in the ability of Pratt & Whitney to speed up delayed engine shipments, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a sign that supply-chain gridlock affecting European aircraft deliveries may soon reach its peak.

23 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Losses in GE keep Wall St in check

* Indexes: Dow up 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq off 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)

23 Oct 2017

Breakingviews - GE has become the ultimate industrial lightweight

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - General Electric’s quarterly earnings, so bad that even new Chief Executive John Flannery called them “horrible,” have put fresh pressure on a stock that’s down more than 25 pct this year. The performance threatens to add insult to injury. The last surviving original member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average risks being excluded from the benchmark.

23 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Wall St pares gains as GE, tech stocks drag

* Indexes: Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq off 0.2 pct (Changes comment, updates prices)

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Sue Siegel named chief innovation officer for GE

* General Electric Co - ‍announced that Sue Siegel, CEO of GE Ventures, has been named chief innovation officer for GE, effective immediately​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 Oct 2017

Arconic names former GE exec Blankenship as CEO

Oct 23 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Monday it appointed former General Electric Co executive Charles "Chip" Blankenship as its as chief executive and a member of the company's board, effective Jan. 15.

23 Oct 2017

RPT-GRAPHIC-For GE and its shareholders, a lost decade and a half

NEW YORK, Oct 20 It has been a rough 16 years for General Electric Co and its shareholders.

23 Oct 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Hitachi, Ltd. (6501.T) ¥864 -4.00
Toshiba Corp (6502.T) ¥331 0.00
Hitachi Medical Corporation (6910.T) -- --
Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) €116.50 --
United Technologies Corporation (UTX.N) $120.89 -0.04
Atlas Copco AB (ATCOa.ST) 358.70kr --
Atlas Copco AB (ATCOb.ST) 326.10kr --
Alstom SA (ALSO.PA) €35.15 --
Honeywell International Inc. (HON.N) $145.92 +0.57
3M Co (MMM.N) $221.55 +0.23

