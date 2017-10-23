Gentera SAB de CV (GENTERA.MX)
GENTERA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
23.00MXN
23 Oct 2017
23.00MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.04%)
$-0.01 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
$23.01
$23.01
Open
$24.45
$24.45
Day's High
$24.45
$24.45
Day's Low
$22.81
$22.81
Volume
4,986,920
4,986,920
Avg. Vol
4,573,565
4,573,565
52-wk High
$38.48
$38.48
52-wk Low
$22.81
$22.81
About
Gentera SAB de CV (Gentera), formerly Compartamos SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based financial institution specialized in banking and credit services. Gentera’s main activities are: granting loans and credits to communal banks, community groups, low-income individuals; offering saving accounts, insurance policies, administration and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$44,419.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,638.73
|Dividend:
|0.38
|Yield (%):
|2.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09