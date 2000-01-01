Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (GEOE.NS)
GEOE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
60.80INR
10:49am BST
60.80INR
10:49am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.00 (-1.62%)
Rs-1.00 (-1.62%)
Prev Close
Rs61.80
Rs61.80
Open
Rs61.80
Rs61.80
Day's High
Rs62.90
Rs62.90
Day's Low
Rs60.50
Rs60.50
Volume
930,915
930,915
Avg. Vol
936,087
936,087
52-wk High
Rs65.35
Rs65.35
52-wk Low
Rs32.75
Rs32.75
About
Genus Power Infrastructures Limited is engaged in manufacturing/providing metering and metering solutions and undertaking engineering, construction and contracts on turnkey basis. The Company operates through power segment. The Company's metering solutions include a range of electricity meters, such as multi-functional single... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs14,520.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|257.23
|Dividend:
|0.35
|Yield (%):
|0.80
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09