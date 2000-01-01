Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GESC.NS)
GESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
392.85INR
10:51am BST
392.85INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.15 (+0.04%)
Rs0.15 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs392.70
Rs392.70
Open
Rs394.00
Rs394.00
Day's High
Rs396.90
Rs396.90
Day's Low
Rs388.25
Rs388.25
Volume
47,404
47,404
Avg. Vol
94,149
94,149
52-wk High
Rs477.50
Rs477.50
52-wk Low
Rs336.45
Rs336.45
About
The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited is engaged in the business of providing shipping services. The Company's segments include shipping and offshore. The shipping business is involved in transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, gas and dry bulk commodities. The offshore business services to the oil companies in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs57,627.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|150.78
|Dividend:
|6.50
|Yield (%):
|2.64
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|45.60
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.37
|14.09