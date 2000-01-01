Ge T&D India Ltd (GETD.NS)
GETD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
384.10INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.15 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
Rs380.95
Open
Rs380.10
Day's High
Rs397.50
Day's Low
Rs377.70
Volume
90,309
Avg. Vol
143,371
52-wk High
Rs433.80
52-wk Low
Rs277.85
About
GE T&D India Limited, formerly ALSTOM T&D India Limited, is engaged in offering switchgear of all types, control panels, power transformers, electrical substation projects and services. The Company operates through Domestic and Overseas segments. The Company offers a portfolio of products, solutions, automation and services,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs98,590.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|256.05
|Dividend:
|1.80
|Yield (%):
|0.47
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|54.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.55
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.80
|14.09