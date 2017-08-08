Edition:
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GFG.BA)

GFG.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

About

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (Grupo Financiero Galicia) is a financial services holding company. The Company's segments include Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA, Insurance and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses. Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. (Banco Galicia) is a subsidiary of the Company. Its banking business segment... (more)

Latest News about GFG.BA

Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts 2nd-quarter profit of $110 mln

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 8 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia SA on Tuesday reported a net profit of 1.8 billion pesos($110.3 million) for the second quarter, 33.5 percent higher than the same period last year.

08 Aug 2017

ARGENTINA'S GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A. POSTS 2ND QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 1.771 BLN PESOS VS 1.38 BLN PESOS A YEAR EARLIER

ARGENTINA'S GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A. POSTS 2ND QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 1.771 BLN PESOS VS 1.38 BLN PESOS A YEAR EARLIER

08 Aug 2017

Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts Q1 profit of $104 mln

BUENOS AIRES, May 9 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. on Tuesday reported an 18.5 percent increase in first-quarter net profit from the previous year to 1.6 billion pesos ($104 million).

09 May 2017
