Gold Fields Ltd (GFIJ.J)

GFIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,456.00ZAc
2:23pm BST
Change (% chg)

-22.00 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
5,478.00
Open
5,533.00
Day's High
5,547.00
Day's Low
5,420.00
Volume
638,337
Avg. Vol
2,076,652
52-wk High
6,199.00
52-wk Low
3,680.00

About

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.28
Market Cap(Mil.): R47,942.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 821.53
Dividend: 40.00
Yield (%): 1.72

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about GFIJ.J

South Africa's Gold Fields says KPMG still external auditors

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 South African gold mining company Gold Fields said on Friday that KPMG remains its external auditor but it will continue to monitor future developments.

22 Sep 2017

Hummingbird Resources to take wing with Malian gold

LONDON London-listed junior miner Hummingbird Resources is exploring for opportunities and investigating derivatives to manage gold price risk, as it brings online a Malian mine its much bigger previous owner Gold Fields rejected.

12 Sep 2017

Sibanye swings to first-half loss, hit by lawsuit provision, impairments

JOHANNESBURG South African precious metals producer Sibanye Gold reported an interim loss on Wednesday, citing impairments and provisions for an expected settlement with miners who contracted lung diseases at work.

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Gold Fields announces sale of Darlot mine to Red 5

* Gold Fields Ltd - ‍sale of Darlot mine in Western Australia, through wholly owned unit, to Red 5 Limited for a total consideration of a $18.5 million​

03 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Gold miners make provisions for possible settlement in lung disease lawsuit

* Mining companies to attend appeal hearing in March (Adds Harmony Gold comment)

27 Jul 2017

South Africa's Sibanye Gold finalizes $1 billion rights issue at 60 percent discount

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Sibanye Gold will tap shareholders for funds at a discount of 60 percent in a $1 billion rights issue, the mining company said on Thursday.

18 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates