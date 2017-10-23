Edition:
Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV (GFINBURO.MX)

GFINBURO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

31.90MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
$31.83
Open
$32.00
Day's High
$32.12
Day's Low
$31.50
Volume
2,073,406
Avg. Vol
2,721,636
52-wk High
$33.90
52-wk Low
$26.05

About

Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV (Inbursa) is a Mexico-based holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the financial sector. The Company’s main activities are structured in four business lines: commercial banking, asset management, insurance and investment banking. The Company is involved in the provision of such... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): $217,324.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,612.80
Dividend: 0.46
Yield (%): 1.40

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates