Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de CV (GFINTERO.MX)

GFINTERO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

103.00MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.01%)
Prev Close
$102.99
Open
$102.62
Day's High
$103.61
Day's Low
$101.55
Volume
278,682
Avg. Vol
275,401
52-wk High
$111.90
52-wk Low
$74.31

Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de CV is a Mexico-based holding company primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the provision of banking and financial services. The Company diversifies its activities into Internet Banking, Currency Operations, Insurance, Trust, and real-estate related services.

Beta: 0.47
Market Cap(Mil.): $29,221.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 269.93
Dividend: 4.28
Yield (%): 4.85

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates