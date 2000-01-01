Edition:
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFLR.NS)

GFLR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

740.00INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs42.00 (+6.02%)
Prev Close
Rs698.00
Open
Rs700.50
Day's High
Rs744.50
Day's Low
Rs700.50
Volume
261,099
Avg. Vol
92,257
52-wk High
Rs866.00
52-wk Low
Rs436.00

About

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited is a holding company. The Company is a producer of poly tetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) resin in India. The Company's segments include Chemicals, Power, Theatrical Exhibition and Wind Energy Business. The Chemicals segment includes refrigerant gases, anhydrous hydrochloric acid, caustic-chlorine,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs79,339.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 109.85
Dividend: 3.50
Yield (%): 0.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates