Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (GFNORTEO.MX)
GFNORTEO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
116.61MXN
23 Oct 2017
116.61MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.43 (+0.37%)
$0.43 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$116.18
$116.18
Open
$120.01
$120.01
Day's High
$120.01
$120.01
Day's Low
$116.00
$116.00
Volume
9,508,293
9,508,293
Avg. Vol
5,509,308
5,509,308
52-wk High
$127.90
$127.90
52-wk Low
$90.80
$90.80
About
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a Mexico-based financial institution (the Bank) engaged in the banking sector. The Bank operates in four business sectors: Banking, Savings, Brokerage and Other financial services. The Banking division provides current accounts, consumer and commercial loans, as well as credit and debit... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$341,391.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,773.73
|Dividend:
|2.78
|Yield (%):
|5.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
Fitch Affirms GFNorte and Banorte's VR & IDRs at 'bbb+' and 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GFNorte) and Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A.'s (Banorte) Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb+', as well as their Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook was revised to Stable from Negative. In addition, Fitch has affirmed GFNorte and Banorte's Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at