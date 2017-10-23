Galliford Try PLC (GFRD.L)

Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26 LONDON, Oct 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barratt De

BRIEF-Galliford names managing director of rail, aviation & environment business * ‍CHRIS SCOFFIELD APPOINTED MANAGING DIRECTOR OF RAIL, AVIATION & ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS UNIT WITHIN INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION FROM NOV 1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Galliford focuses on lower-risk contracts after construction hit Galliford Try is focusing on winning contracts that lower risks for builders after writedowns on large, fixed-price infrastructure projects contributed to 57 percent drop in its profits, the British construction firm said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Homebuilder Galliford sees 60 pct growth in pretax profit to FY 2021 * GALLIFORD TRY PLC - FY PRETAX PROFIT 58.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 135 MILLION STG IN 2016

BRIEF-Galliford Try says appointed to universities’ 750 mln stg building framework * HAS SECURED A PLACE ON A SIX-YEAR £750M FRAMEWORK TO DELIVER BUILDING PROJECTS FOR UNIVERSITIES ACROSS NORTH-EAST OF ENGLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast British housebuilder Galliford Try, which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.