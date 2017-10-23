BanRegio Grupo Financiero SAB de CV (GFREGIOO.MX)
GFREGIOO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
101.47MXN
23 Oct 2017
101.47MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.18 (+0.18%)
$0.18 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
$101.29
$101.29
Open
$101.94
$101.94
Day's High
$101.99
$101.99
Day's Low
$100.90
$100.90
Volume
296,124
296,124
Avg. Vol
711,665
711,665
52-wk High
$132.76
$132.76
52-wk Low
$100.90
$100.90
About
BanRegio Grupo Financiero SAB de CV is a Mexico-based financial institution (the Bank) engaged in the banking sector. The Bank's activities are divided into seven areas: Medium-sized enterprises, which focuses on the provision of short and long-term commercial loans; Automotive, which offers car loans and vehicle leasing for... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$35,016.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|327.93
|Dividend:
|1.30
|Yield (%):
|1.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09