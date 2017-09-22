G4S PLC (GFS.L)

Edition:
G4S Plc is a security company specializing in the provision of security and related services to customers. The Company's segments include Africa, Asia Middle East, Latin America, Europe, North America, and UK & Ireland. It offers Secure solutions products, including manned security and facilities management services, and Cash... (more)

Head of G4S immigration unit at centre of abuse scandal quits

The head of a G4S-run immigration unit in Britain at the centre of allegations of bullying and abuse, has resigned, the outsourcing company said on Friday.

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-G4S Custodial and Detention Services managing director says Ben Saunders has resigned as director of Gatwick Immigration Removal Centre

* G4S Custodial and Detention Services managing director says Ben Saunders has resigned from his role as director of Gatwick Immigration Removal Centre Further company coverage:

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-G4S immigration centre boss resigns - BBC

* G4S immigration centre boss resigns - BBC Source text: http://bbc.in/2xkUnoH

22 Sep 2017

UK's G4S roasted by MPs on violent abuse at immigration centres

British MPs accused outsourcer G4S of repeated failures of detainee welfare safeguards and whistleblowing mechanisms at a secure immigration unit, after physical and verbal abuse by guards was revealed in a BBC documentary.

14 Sep 2017

G4S suspends nine staff at UK migrant centre, says to investigate conduct

EDINBURGH British outsourcer G4S has suspended nine members of staff at an immigration removal centre while it investigates a BBC report alleging abuse in the treatment of migrants, the company said on Friday.

01 Sep 2017

FTSE down in the dumps as G4S dives, precious metals miners shine

LONDON Britain's top share index was shaken from its summer lull on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions hit equity markets globally, sending investors into safe-havens such as gold mining stocks, while an earnings update weighed on shares in G4S.

09 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE down in the dumps as G4S dives, precious metals miners shine

* Safe haven precious metals miners in demand (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

09 Aug 2017

Emerging market risks overshadow UK security firm G4S's H1 results

EDINBURGH The world's largest security group G4S said it was on track to meet annual revenue growth goals but its shares fell 6 percent on Wednesday after a long rally as investors homed in on growth risks in emerging markets.

09 Aug 2017

UPDATE 3-Emerging market risks overshadow UK security firm G4S's H1 results

* Company confident FY revenue growth in line with 4-6 pct aim

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-UK's G4S sees risks to growth from Asia, Middle East but overall positive on outlook

* CEO sees downside risks to growth outlook from Asia, Middle East, upside risks from strong pipeline

09 Aug 2017
