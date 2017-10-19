CGI Group Inc (GIBa.TO)

BRIEF-CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership * Says CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership to include industry 4.0 digital transformation initiatives

BRIEF-CGI awarded Passport Production contract renewal with U.S. Department of State * CGI awarded Passport Production contract renewal with U.S. Department of State

BRIEF-CGI to participate in indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support U.S. Army * CGI Group - ‍selected to participate in an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support U.S. Army communications-electronics command

BRIEF-CGI to repurchase 4.85 mln of its shares held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec * CGI announces intent to repurchase 4.85 million of its shares held by Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec

BRIEF-CGI reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.92 * Q3 revenue C$2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$2.78 billion

BRIEF-CGI awarded $92.5 mln in contracts to support U.S. Army * CGI awarded $92.5m in contracts to support U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) Programs

BRIEF-CGI Group wins $68.7 mln, 5-year contract by Lacoe * CGI Group - awarded $68.7 million, 5-year contract by lacoe for modernization of its financial, HR IT systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CGI secures contract with city of Los Angeles * CGI group-awarded 10-year, us$43 million managed advantage contract from city of Los Angeles for cloud-hosting and managed digital application services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CGI Q2 earnings per share c$0.91 excluding items * Q2 revenue c$2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.74 billion