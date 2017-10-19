Edition:
CGI Group Inc (GIBa.TO)

GIBa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

67.73CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.87 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
$66.86
Open
$66.96
Day's High
$67.80
Day's Low
$66.94
Volume
178,708
Avg. Vol
481,799
52-wk High
$69.22
52-wk Low
$60.91

About

CGI Group Inc. (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company's services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): $13,765.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 262.44
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about GIBa.TO

BRIEF-CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership

* Says CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership to include industry 4.0 digital transformation initiatives

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-CGI awarded Passport Production contract renewal with U.S. Department of State

* CGI awarded Passport Production contract renewal with U.S. Department of State

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-CGI to participate in indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support U.S. Army

* CGI Group - ‍selected to participate in an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to support U.S. Army communications-electronics command

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-CGI to repurchase 4.85 mln of its shares held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec

* CGI announces intent to repurchase 4.85 million of its shares held by Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-CGI reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.92

* Q3 revenue C$2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$2.78 billion

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CGI awarded $92.5 mln in contracts to support U.S. Army

* CGI awarded $92.5m in contracts to support U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) Programs

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-CGI Group wins $68.7 mln, 5-year contract by Lacoe

* CGI Group - awarded $68.7 million, 5-year contract by lacoe for modernization of its financial, HR IT systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-CGI secures contract with city of Los Angeles

* CGI group-awarded 10-year, us$43 million managed advantage contract from city of Los Angeles for cloud-hosting and managed digital application services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 May 2017

BRIEF-CGI Q2 earnings per share c$0.91 excluding items

* Q2 revenue c$2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.74 billion

03 May 2017

BRIEF-CGI Group Inc buys two U.S.-based high-end consulting firms

* CGI Group Inc says acquisition of two U.S.-based high-end consulting firms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Apr 2017
