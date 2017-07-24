GIC Housing Finance Ltd (GICH.NS)
GICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
497.20INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.25 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs499.45
Open
Rs500.00
Day's High
Rs505.00
Day's Low
Rs494.00
Volume
98,114
Avg. Vol
152,939
52-wk High
Rs623.40
52-wk Low
Rs250.50
About
GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is engaged in the housing finance business. The Company's primary business is granting housing loans to individuals and to persons/entities engaged in construction of houses or flats for residential purposes. The Company has approximately 60 branches. The Company operates in India.
Overall
|Beta:
|1.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs27,544.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|53.85
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|0.98
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-India's GIC Housing Finance June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 404.2 million rupees versus profit 323.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-GIC Housing Finance March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 466.1 million rupees versus profit 358.7 million rupees year ago