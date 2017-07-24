Edition:
GIC Housing Finance Ltd (GICH.NS)

GICH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

497.20INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.25 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs499.45
Open
Rs500.00
Day's High
Rs505.00
Day's Low
Rs494.00
Volume
98,114
Avg. Vol
152,939
52-wk High
Rs623.40
52-wk Low
Rs250.50

About

GIC Housing Finance Ltd. is engaged in the housing finance business. The Company's primary business is granting housing loans to individuals and to persons/entities engaged in construction of houses or flats for residential purposes. The Company has approximately 60 branches. The Company operates in India.

Beta: 1.81
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs27,544.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 53.85
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): 0.98

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

BRIEF-India's GIC Housing Finance June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 404.2 million rupees versus profit 323.2 million rupees year ago

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-GIC Housing Finance March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 466.1 million rupees versus profit 358.7 million rupees year ago

26 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates