Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO)
GIL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
39.79CAD
9:00pm BST
39.79CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.23 (-0.57%)
$-0.23 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
$40.02
$40.02
Open
$40.38
$40.38
Day's High
$40.64
$40.64
Day's Low
$39.75
$39.75
Volume
407,997
407,997
Avg. Vol
514,404
514,404
52-wk High
$42.18
$42.18
52-wk Low
$30.97
$30.97
About
Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$7,084.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|224.46
|Dividend:
|0.09
|Yield (%):
|1.19
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.20
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.63
|14.09
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI.N)
|$22.86
|-0.63
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKa.N)
|$284,050.00
|+960.00
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKb.N)
|$189.39
|+0.35
|Ennis, Inc. (EBF.N)
|$20.20
|-0.25
|Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA.A)
|$21.13
|+0.01