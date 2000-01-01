DMG Mori AG (GILG.DE)
GILG.DE on Xetra
49.94EUR
4:35pm BST
49.94EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.50 (-1.00%)
€-0.50 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
€50.45
€50.45
Open
€51.00
€51.00
Day's High
€51.00
€51.00
Day's Low
€49.90
€49.90
Volume
21,235
21,235
Avg. Vol
19,403
19,403
52-wk High
€53.85
€53.85
52-wk Low
€40.85
€40.85
About
DMG Mori AG is a Germany-based company that provides machines and services, as well as software and energy solutions. The Machine Tools segment includes the Company's new machines business with the business divisions of turning, milling, advanced technologies (ultrasonic/lasertec) and the ECOLINE product range, as well as... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.60
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€4,129.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|78.82
|Dividend:
|1.03
|Yield (%):
|1.97
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09