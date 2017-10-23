Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV (GISSAA.MX)
GISSAA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
35.56MXN
23 Oct 2017
35.56MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.40 (-1.11%)
$-0.40 (-1.11%)
Prev Close
$35.96
$35.96
Open
$36.50
$36.50
Day's High
$36.58
$36.58
Day's Low
$35.55
$35.55
Volume
47,635
47,635
Avg. Vol
191,963
191,963
52-wk High
$41.80
$41.80
52-wk Low
$30.00
$30.00
About
Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV (GISSA) is a Mexico-based company. The Company operates through three business divisions: Iron Foundry division, which manufactures blocks and iron heads for diesel and gasoline engines; the Construction division, which produces residential and industrial water heaters through gas and solar... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$13,424.68
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|354.96
|Dividend:
|0.45
|Yield (%):
|2.79
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09