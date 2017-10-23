Edition:
United Kingdom

GKN PLC (GKN.L)

GKN.L on London Stock Exchange

319.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
319.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
8,663,301
52-wk High
379.30
52-wk Low
295.20

Chart for

About

GKN plc is a global engineering company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and service of systems and components for original equipment manufacturers. The Company operates in four segments: GKN Aerospace, GKN Driveline, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Land Systems. The GKN Aerospace segment is a supplier of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): £6,119.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,717.48
Dividend: 3.10
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about GKN.L

FTSE steadies but profit warnings sink Pendragon, Dialight

LONDON Declines among British banks and Mediclinic shares kept gains in check on the UK's main share index on Monday, though engineering group GKN was a bright spot.

23 Oct 2017

UK engineer GKN considers split into two - Sunday Times

LONDON British engineering group GKN is considering splitting into two listed companies comprising its aerospace and auto component divisions, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

21 Oct 2017

UK engineer GKN considers split into two - Sunday Times

LONDON, Oct 21 British engineering group GKN is considering splitting into two listed companies comprising its aerospace and auto component divisions, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

21 Oct 2017

BRIEF-‍GE Additive signed MoU with GKN PLC for additive manufacturing​

* Co, Concept Laser, Arcam AB have signed MoU with GKN to collaborate on additive manufacturing​

17 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Miners provide foundation for FTSE while ConvaTec plummets

* GKN suffers broker downgrades (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

16 Oct 2017

Miners provide foundation for FTSE while Convatec plummets

LONDON, Oct 16 Medical device firm Convatec was bruised in early deals after a profit warning, but failed to drag down the broader FTSE share index as mining companies cemented British stocks.

16 Oct 2017

FTSE retreats from record as pound, GKN weigh

LONDON Britain's major share index ended Friday within touching distance of the previous session's record close, boosted by a late rally in mining stocks but dragged down by gains in the pound and a profit warning from engineering group GKN.

13 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE retreats from record as pound, GKN weigh

LONDON, Oct 13 Britain's major share index ended Friday within touching distance of the previous session's record close, boosted by a late rally in mining stocks but dragged down by gains in the pound and a profit warning from engineering group GKN.

13 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Profit warning "mugging" to spoil GKN CEO's retirement

* Shares fall 10 pct (Updates shares, adds details on Alabama plant)

13 Oct 2017

GKN shares slump after 'blow to the head' profit warning

LONDON GKN warned on its year profit on Friday citing disappointing aerospace trading and two external claims that were expected to cost $53 million, hammering shares in the British engineering company.

13 Oct 2017
» More GKN.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More GKN.L Market Views