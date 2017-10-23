GKN PLC (GKN.L)

FTSE steadies but profit warnings sink Pendragon, Dialight LONDON Declines among British banks and Mediclinic shares kept gains in check on the UK's main share index on Monday, though engineering group GKN was a bright spot.

UK engineer GKN considers split into two - Sunday Times LONDON British engineering group GKN is considering splitting into two listed companies comprising its aerospace and auto component divisions, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

UK engineer GKN considers split into two - Sunday Times LONDON, Oct 21 British engineering group GKN is considering splitting into two listed companies comprising its aerospace and auto component divisions, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

BRIEF-‍GE Additive signed MoU with GKN PLC for additive manufacturing​ * Co, Concept Laser, Arcam AB have signed MoU with GKN to collaborate on additive manufacturing​

UPDATE 1-Miners provide foundation for FTSE while ConvaTec plummets * GKN suffers broker downgrades (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

Miners provide foundation for FTSE while Convatec plummets LONDON, Oct 16 Medical device firm Convatec was bruised in early deals after a profit warning, but failed to drag down the broader FTSE share index as mining companies cemented British stocks.

FTSE retreats from record as pound, GKN weigh LONDON Britain's major share index ended Friday within touching distance of the previous session's record close, boosted by a late rally in mining stocks but dragged down by gains in the pound and a profit warning from engineering group GKN.

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE retreats from record as pound, GKN weigh LONDON, Oct 13 Britain's major share index ended Friday within touching distance of the previous session's record close, boosted by a late rally in mining stocks but dragged down by gains in the pound and a profit warning from engineering group GKN.

UPDATE 3-Profit warning "mugging" to spoil GKN CEO's retirement * Shares fall 10 pct (Updates shares, adds details on Alabama plant)