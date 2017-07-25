GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS)
GLAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,458.30INR
10:52am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.05 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs2,449.25
Open
Rs2,447.95
Day's High
Rs2,460.00
Day's Low
Rs2,430.10
Volume
3,746
Avg. Vol
8,585
52-wk High
Rs2,983.45
52-wk Low
Rs2,201.20
About
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company and its subsidiary are engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing and trading in pharmaceuticals. The Company develops a range of products in approximately three areas, including pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer healthcare. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs204,553.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|84.70
|Dividend:
|30.00
|Yield (%):
|1.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals June-qtr profit down about 63 pct
* June quarter profit 264.2 million rupees versus profit of 722.7 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Glaxosmithkline Pharma March-qtr profit rises about 6 pct
* Says recommended a dividend of 300 pct on equity share capital