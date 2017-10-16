Edition:
United Kingdom

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLEN.NS)

GLEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

602.35INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.95 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs598.40
Open
Rs598.40
Day's High
Rs606.00
Day's Low
Rs598.20
Volume
483,111
Avg. Vol
871,011
52-wk High
Rs994.00
52-wk Low
Rs567.80

Chart for

About

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of new chemical entities (NCEs) and new biological entities (NBEs). Its segments are India, United States, Latin America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). It has approximately seven molecules, over two NCEs and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.27
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs172,813.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 282.17
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.33

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about GLEN.NS

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for aprepitant capsules USP​

* Says ‍Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for aprepitant capsules USP​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2gHsEFg Further company coverage:

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval from U.S. FDA for desonide lotion

* Gets ANDA approval from U.S. FDA for desonide lotion, 0.05 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2frnZGG Further company coverage:

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Jaguar subsidiary Napo and Glenmark pharma sign agreement returning key rights in 141 countries to Napo

* Jaguar subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals sign agreement returning key rights in 141 countries to Napo, solidifying Jaguar’s global commercial control of Mytesi (Crofelemer), Jaguar’s fda-approved human drug

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval for nitroglycerin sublingual tablets

* Says receives ANDA approval for nitroglycerin sublingual tablets usp, 0.3 mg, 0.4 mg, and 0.6 mg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for desonide ointment, 0.05 pct

* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for desonide ointment, 0.05% Source text - http://bit.ly/2w3Zohv Further company coverage:

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Glenmark pharmaceuticals seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Glenn Saldanha as chairman & MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Glenn Saldanha as the chairman & managing director Source text - http://bit.ly/2x4lXHk Further company coverage:

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for ointment to treat skin inflammation

* Says receives ANDA approval for triamcinolone acetonide ointment usp, 0.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets ANDA approval for acyclovir ointment USP, 5 pct

* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for acyclovir ointment USP, 5% Source text - http://bit.ly/2w4yYgk Further company coverage:

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports positive data in phase 2A study of GBR 830 for treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reports positive data in a phase 2A study of GBR 830 for the treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals June qtr consol profit up about 47 pct

* June quarter consol profit 3.33 billion rupees versus profit of 2.27 billion rupees last year

27 Jul 2017
» More GLEN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates