Edition:
United Kingdom

Grenke AG (GLJn.DE)

GLJn.DE on Xetra

84.10EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
€84.05
Open
€84.22
Day's High
€84.85
Day's Low
€83.90
Volume
29,468
Avg. Vol
44,061
52-wk High
€86.67
52-wk Low
€45.20

Chart for

About

Grenke AG, formerly Grenkeleasing AG, is a Germany-based leasing company. The Company divides its business activities into three business segments: Leasing, Banking and Factoring. The Leasing segment provides financing to commercial leasing, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as the disposal of used... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.51
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,652.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 44.31
Dividend: 0.58
Yield (%): 0.71

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.56 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.09 10.90
ROE: -- 4.64 14.09

Latest News about GLJn.DE

BRIEF-GRENKE group's new business reaches EUR 1,731.2 mln in 9mth period​

* ‍GRENKE GROUP'S NEW BUSINESS REACHES EUR 1,731.2 MILLION IN NINE-MONTH PERIOD​

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Grenke H1 oper result up 18.5% to EUR 78.8 mln

* H1 ‍AT EUR 78.8 MILLION, OPERATING RESULT RISES BY 18.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR​

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-GRENKE AG raises forecast for Leasing segment's new business

* DGAP-ADHOC: GRENKE AG: GRENKE INCREASES FORECAST FOR THE LEASING SEGMENT'S NEW BUSINESS

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Grenke executes resolved capital increase

* EXECUTES RESOLVED CAPITAL INCREASE FROM COMPANY FUNDS AND SUBSEQUENT STOCK SPLIT

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Grenke Q1 net interest income improves to 59.1 mln euros

* Grenke consolidated group increases net profit by 28% in Q1

03 May 2017
» More GLJn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates