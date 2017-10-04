Grenke AG (GLJn.DE)
GLJn.DE on Xetra
84.10EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.06%)
€0.05 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Grenke AG, formerly Grenkeleasing AG, is a Germany-based leasing company. The Company divides its business activities into three business segments: Leasing, Banking and Factoring. The Leasing segment provides financing to commercial leasing, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as the disposal of used... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€3,652.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|44.31
|Dividend:
|0.58
|Yield (%):
|0.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.56
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.09
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.64
|14.09
BRIEF-GRENKE group's new business reaches EUR 1,731.2 mln in 9mth period
* GRENKE GROUP'S NEW BUSINESS REACHES EUR 1,731.2 MILLION IN NINE-MONTH PERIOD
BRIEF-Grenke H1 oper result up 18.5% to EUR 78.8 mln
* H1 AT EUR 78.8 MILLION, OPERATING RESULT RISES BY 18.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR
BRIEF-GRENKE AG raises forecast for Leasing segment's new business
* DGAP-ADHOC: GRENKE AG: GRENKE INCREASES FORECAST FOR THE LEASING SEGMENT'S NEW BUSINESS
BRIEF-Grenke executes resolved capital increase
* EXECUTES RESOLVED CAPITAL INCREASE FROM COMPANY FUNDS AND SUBSEQUENT STOCK SPLIT
BRIEF-Grenke Q1 net interest income improves to 59.1 mln euros
* Grenke consolidated group increases net profit by 28% in Q1