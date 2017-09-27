Edition:
Galapagos NV (GLPG.AS)

GLPG.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

85.49EUR
9:26am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.49 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
€85.98
Open
€85.51
Day's High
€85.89
Day's Low
€85.29
Volume
48,739
Avg. Vol
472,982
52-wk High
€89.75
52-wk Low
€51.15

Galapagos NV is a Belgium-based biotechnology company. The Company's activities are divided into two operating divisions: Research and Development (R & D) and Services. The R & D division is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. The Services division, offers target-to-drug discovery products and services... (more)

Beta: 1.05
Market Cap(Mil.): €4,412.26
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 50.87
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 64.72 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -0.89 10.90
ROE: -- -0.15 14.09

BRIEF-Galapagos & Morphosys announce Phase 1 results with joint investigational antibody program MOR106

* Co, Morphosys report first promising signs of clinical activity in phase 1 study with IL-17C antibody MOR106 in Atopic Dermatitis patients

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Galapagos says GLPG1690 halts disease progression in IPF patients in mid-stage trial

* GLPG1690 halts disease progression in IPF patients in Flora phase 2A trial

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Galapagos H1 revenues up at EUR 73.0 mln

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY H1 REVENUES EUR 73.0 MLN VS EUR 48.8 MLN YEAR AGO

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Servier announces it has exercised option to develop osteoarthritis molecule from Galapagos

* SERVIER ANNOUNCES IT HAS EXERCISED OPTION TO DEVELOP NOVEL OSTEOARTHRITIS MOLECULE GLPG1972/S201086 FROM GALAPAGOS NV, OBTAINING GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS OUTSIDE THE U.S.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Galapagos announces new phase 2 study with filgotinib

* NEW PHASE 2 STUDY WITH FILGOTINIB IN NON-INFECTIOUS UVEITIS‍​

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Galapagos announces successful completion of Phase 1

* GALAPAGOS' RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE 2017: RAPIDLY ADVANCING OUR PRODUCT CANDIDATES

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Galapagos Qtrly loss per share EUR 0.29

* Qtrly loss per share eur 0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Apr 2017

BRIEF-Galapagos announces new phase 2 proof-of-concept study with filgotinib

* Galapagos announces new phase 2 proof-of-concept study with filgotinib in cutaneous lupus erythematosus

25 Apr 2017
