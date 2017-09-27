Galapagos NV (GLPG.AS)
85.49EUR
9:26am BST
€-0.49 (-0.57%)
€85.98
€85.51
€85.89
€85.29
48,739
472,982
€89.75
€51.15
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.05
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€4,412.26
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|50.87
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|64.72
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-0.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-0.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Galapagos & Morphosys announce Phase 1 results with joint investigational antibody program MOR106
* Co, Morphosys report first promising signs of clinical activity in phase 1 study with IL-17C antibody MOR106 in Atopic Dermatitis patients
BRIEF-Galapagos says GLPG1690 halts disease progression in IPF patients in mid-stage trial
* GLPG1690 halts disease progression in IPF patients in Flora phase 2A trial
BRIEF-Galapagos H1 revenues up at EUR 73.0 mln
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY H1 REVENUES EUR 73.0 MLN VS EUR 48.8 MLN YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Servier announces it has exercised option to develop osteoarthritis molecule from Galapagos
* SERVIER ANNOUNCES IT HAS EXERCISED OPTION TO DEVELOP NOVEL OSTEOARTHRITIS MOLECULE GLPG1972/S201086 FROM GALAPAGOS NV, OBTAINING GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS OUTSIDE THE U.S.
BRIEF-Galapagos announces new phase 2 study with filgotinib
* NEW PHASE 2 STUDY WITH FILGOTINIB IN NON-INFECTIOUS UVEITIS
BRIEF-Galapagos announces successful completion of Phase 1
* GALAPAGOS' RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE 2017: RAPIDLY ADVANCING OUR PRODUCT CANDIDATES
BRIEF-Galapagos Qtrly loss per share EUR 0.29
* Qtrly loss per share eur 0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Galapagos announces new phase 2 proof-of-concept study with filgotinib
* Galapagos announces new phase 2 proof-of-concept study with filgotinib in cutaneous lupus erythematosus