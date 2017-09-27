Galapagos NV (GLPG.AS)

BRIEF-Galapagos & Morphosys announce Phase 1 results with joint investigational antibody program MOR106 * Co, Morphosys report first promising signs of clinical activity in phase 1 study with IL-17C antibody MOR106 in Atopic Dermatitis patients

BRIEF-Galapagos says GLPG1690 halts disease progression in IPF patients in mid-stage trial * GLPG1690 halts disease progression in IPF patients in Flora phase 2A trial

BRIEF-Galapagos H1 revenues up at EUR 73.0 mln * ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY H1 REVENUES EUR 73.0 MLN VS EUR 48.8 MLN YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Servier announces it has exercised option to develop osteoarthritis molecule from Galapagos * SERVIER ANNOUNCES IT HAS EXERCISED OPTION TO DEVELOP NOVEL OSTEOARTHRITIS MOLECULE GLPG1972/S201086 FROM GALAPAGOS NV, OBTAINING GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS OUTSIDE THE U.S.

BRIEF-Galapagos announces new phase 2 study with filgotinib * NEW PHASE 2 STUDY WITH FILGOTINIB IN NON-INFECTIOUS UVEITIS‍​

BRIEF-Galapagos announces successful completion of Phase 1 * GALAPAGOS' RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE 2017: RAPIDLY ADVANCING OUR PRODUCT CANDIDATES

BRIEF-Galapagos Qtrly loss per share EUR 0.29 * Qtrly loss per share eur 0.29