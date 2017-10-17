Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLPL.SI)
3.30SGD
24 Oct 2017
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$3.30
$3.30
$3.30
$3.29
6,616,000
16,845,076
$3.34
$1.77
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$15,986.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,844.37
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|1.82
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says GLP China to issue RMB1.0 bln of Panda bonds
* GLP china to issue RMB1.0 billion of panda bonds via China's interbank market
BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties says unit acquires interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology
* Unit acquired 30% interest in Minima (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. via subscription of equity interest for RMB9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Global Logistic Properties buys European logistics firm for $2.8 billion
SINGAPORE Asia's biggest warehouse operator, Global Logistic Properties (GLP) , agreed to acquire European logistics platform Gazeley for about $2.8 billion, marking its first push into Europe and underscoring consolidation in the buoyant sector.
Global Logistic Properties buys European logistics firm for $2.8 billion
SINGAPORE Asia's biggest warehouse operator, Global Logistic Properties (GLP) , agreed to acquire European logistics platform Gazeley for about $2.8 billion (£2.09 billion), marking its first push into Europe and underscoring consolidation in the buoyant sector.
UPDATE 1-Global Logistic Properties buys European logistics firm for $2.8 bln
SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Asia's biggest warehouse operator, Global Logistic Properties (GLP), agreed to acquire European logistics platform Gazeley for about $2.8 billion, marking its first push into Europe and underscoring consolidation in the buoyant sector.
BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties to buy properties in Europe for EUR2.4 bln
* Purchase price for target portfolio is approximately EUR 2.4 billion
BRIEF-Nesta Investment confirms support to Global Logistic Properties's acquisition of properties in Europe
* Confirmed support to Global Logistic Properties (glpl) in relation to Glpl's acquisition of properties in Europe
Asian lending crashes to five-year low
HONG KONG, Sept 29 (TRLPC) - Syndicated lending in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, hit a five-year low of US$292.47bn for the first nine months of 2017, 19.55% lower than the same period last year as more borrowers turned to the bond market and China's curbs on overseas acquisitions dented volume.
BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties completes JPY51.6 bln sale of properties in japan
* GLP has today completed sale of four properties in Japan for JPY51.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties signs agreement to sell four Japan Properties
* GLP signs agreement to sell four Japan properties for JPY51.6 billion