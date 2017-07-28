GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd (GLSM.NS)

* SAYS BOARD ACCEPTS RESIGNATION OF PUNEET SHARMA FORMERLY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WITH EFFECT FROM JULY 14, 2017

* HY ENDED JUNE 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 31.5 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 1.13 BILLION NAIRA

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.62 billion rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 11.92 billion rupees