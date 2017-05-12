Global Yatirim Holding AS (GLYHO.IS)
GLYHO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.33TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.15TL (-4.31%)
Prev Close
3.48TL
Open
3.47TL
Day's High
3.48TL
Day's Low
3.32TL
Volume
8,866,182
Avg. Vol
13,807,284
52-wk High
3.99TL
52-wk Low
1.48TL
About
Global Yatirim Holding AS, formerly Global Menkul Degerler AS, is a Turkey-based investment holding company that participates in the shareholding structure of its subsidiaries, while providing management, finance and organizational services. It operates four principal business units which are established to conduct its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,212.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|325.89
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|1.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.36
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.55
|14.09
BRIEF-Global Yatirim completes listing of port investments in LSE, IPO value at GBP 177.6 mln
* SAYS PORT INVESTMENTS IPO TOTAL VALUE AT 177.6 MILLION POUNDS ($228.71 million)