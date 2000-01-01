Edition:
United Kingdom

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC.NS)

GMDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

170.30INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.90 (-2.24%)
Prev Close
Rs174.20
Open
Rs175.95
Day's High
Rs178.25
Day's Low
Rs166.90
Volume
1,945,902
Avg. Vol
487,988
52-wk High
Rs178.25
52-wk Low
Rs89.05

Chart for

About

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Mining and Power. The Company's projects include Lignite, Bauxite, Fluorspar, Multi-Metal, Manganese, Power, Wind and Solar. It operates over six lignite mines, namely, Panandhro, Mata-No-Madh, Rajpardi, Tadkeshwar,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs47,779.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 318.00
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 2.00

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.39 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.67 10.90
ROE: -- 15.81 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates