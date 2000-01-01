Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC.NS)
GMDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
170.30INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.90 (-2.24%)
Prev Close
Rs174.20
Open
Rs175.95
Day's High
Rs178.25
Day's Low
Rs166.90
Volume
1,945,902
Avg. Vol
487,988
52-wk High
Rs178.25
52-wk Low
Rs89.05
About
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Mining and Power. The Company's projects include Lignite, Bauxite, Fluorspar, Multi-Metal, Manganese, Power, Wind and Solar. It operates over six lignite mines, namely, Panandhro, Mata-No-Madh, Rajpardi, Tadkeshwar,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs47,779.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|318.00
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|2.00
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.39
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.67
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.81
|14.09