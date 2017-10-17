Grammer AG (GMMG.DE)

Chinese 'white knight' to hike stake in Grammer: source MUNICH China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co wants to increase its stake in German automotive interiors maker Grammer AG to more than 25 percent, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Grammer: Bifeng Wu, Wing Sing Intl Co, JAP Capital Ltd, JAP Capital Holding Gmbh intend to obtain further voting rights * GRAMMER - ‍BIFENG WU, WING SING INTL CO., LTD., JAP CAPITAL LIMITED,JAP CAPITAL HOLDING GMBH INTEND TO OBTAIN FURTHER VOTING RIGHTS

Grammer to fall well short of order targets after shareholder row German automotive interiors maker Grammer AG said it expects orders at its automotive business to fall well short of its annual target as a recent power struggle with its top shareholder discouraged car manufacturers from placing orders.

BRIEF-Grammer H1 net profit down at 20.0 million euros * GRAMMER WITH A FURTHER INCREASE IN REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFITABILITY

BRIEF-Unit of Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts' major shareholder hikes stake in Germany's Grammer to 20 pct * Says major shareholder Wing Sing international Co Ltd's unit JAP Capital Holding GmbH hiked stake in Germany's Grammer AG to 20 percent

BRIEF-Grammer: Court dismisses injunction petitioned by Prevent Group * REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG-FÜRTH DISMISSES INJUNCTION PETITIONED BY PREVENT GROUP

BRIEF-Grammer: Court dismisses Cascade's request to to convene EGM * HIGHER REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG DISMISSES CASCADE'S REQUEST TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WITH FINAL AND BINDING EFFECT