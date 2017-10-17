Edition:
United Kingdom

Grammer AG (GMMG.DE)

GMMG.DE on Xetra

48.84EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.53 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
€48.31
Open
€48.43
Day's High
€49.17
Day's Low
€48.25
Volume
44,427
Avg. Vol
81,315
52-wk High
€61.95
52-wk Low
€40.47

Chart for

About

GRAMMER AG is a Germany-based company that is active in the automobiles and auto parts sector. The Company develops and manufactures components and systems for automobile interiors, as well as driver and passenger seats. It is organized into two business segments: Automotive and Seating Systems. The Automotive segment supplies... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): €701.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 12.61
Dividend: 1.30
Yield (%): 2.34

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about GMMG.DE

Chinese 'white knight' to hike stake in Grammer: source

MUNICH China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co wants to increase its stake in German automotive interiors maker Grammer AG to more than 25 percent, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

17 Oct 2017

Chinese "white knight" to hike stake in Grammer- source

MUNICH, Oct 17 China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co wants to increase its stake in German automotive interiors maker Grammer AG to more than 25 percent, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Grammer: Bifeng Wu, Wing Sing Intl Co, JAP Capital Ltd, JAP Capital Holding Gmbh intend to obtain further voting rights

* GRAMMER - ‍BIFENG WU, WING SING INTL CO., LTD., JAP CAPITAL LIMITED,JAP CAPITAL HOLDING GMBH INTEND TO OBTAIN FURTHER VOTING RIGHTS

17 Oct 2017

Grammer to fall well short of order targets after shareholder row

German automotive interiors maker Grammer AG said it expects orders at its automotive business to fall well short of its annual target as a recent power struggle with its top shareholder discouraged car manufacturers from placing orders.

13 Oct 2017

Grammer to fall well short of order targets after shareholder row

Oct 13 German automotive interiors maker Grammer AG said it expects orders at its automotive business to fall well short of its annual target as a recent power struggle with its top shareholder discouraged car manufacturers from placing orders.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Grammer H1 net profit down at 20.0 million euros

* GRAMMER WITH A FURTHER INCREASE IN REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFITABILITY

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Unit of Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts' major shareholder hikes stake in Germany's Grammer to 20 pct

* Says major shareholder Wing Sing international Co Ltd's unit JAP Capital Holding GmbH hiked stake in Germany's Grammer AG to 20 percent

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Grammer: Court dismisses injunction petitioned by Prevent Group

* REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG-FÜRTH DISMISSES INJUNCTION PETITIONED BY PREVENT GROUP

19 May 2017

BRIEF-Grammer: Court dismisses Cascade's request to to convene EGM

* HIGHER REGIONAL COURT OF NUREMBERG DISMISSES CASCADE'S REQUEST TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING WITH FINAL AND BINDING EFFECT

17 May 2017

BRIEF-Grammer Q1 net profit up 89.2 pct at 14 million euros

* Q1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS ALSO UP SHARPLY, RISING BY 89.2 PERCENT TO EUR 14.0 MILLION (2016: 7.4)

15 May 2017
» More GMMG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates