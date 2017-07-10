GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GMRI.NS)
GMRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
17.40INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.15 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
Rs17.25
Open
Rs17.40
Day's High
Rs17.55
Day's Low
Rs17.10
Volume
31,048,321
Avg. Vol
36,084,846
52-wk High
Rs22.05
52-wk Low
Rs10.20
About
GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL) is engaged in generation of power, mining and exploration activities, development of highways, infrastructure development, such as development and maintenance of airports and special economic zone; construction business, including engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-GMR Infra says GMR Goa International Airport concludes fund raising for Mopa airport project.
* Says GMR Goa International Airport (GGIAL) concludes fund raising for Mopa airport project.
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.