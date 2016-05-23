Greencore Group PLC (GNC.L)
GNC.L on London Stock Exchange
194.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
194.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
194.30
194.30
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,637,013
4,637,013
52-wk High
274.27
274.27
52-wk Low
180.40
180.40
About
Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience food. The Company's segments include Convenience Foods, and Ingredients & Property. The Convenience Foods segment includes Convenience Foods UK and Convenience Foods US. The Convenience Foods segment consists of Food to Go, Prepared Meals, Grocery and US. The Convenience Foods... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,361.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|706.38
|Dividend:
|2.10
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Should you buy last week's losers Lakehouse plc (-27%), Lamprell plc (-11%) and Greencore Group (-7%)?
- Will BP plc, Greencore Group plc And Dignity Plc Beat The Index In 2016?
- 3 Stocks Set To Beat Their Rivals: Rio Tinto plc, BAE Systems plc And Greencore Group plc
- Two More Strategies For Beating The Market
- 3 Shares The FTSE 100 Should Beat Today
- 3 FTSE Shares Hitting New Highs