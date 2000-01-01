Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC.NS)
GNFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
519.75INR
10:51am BST
519.75INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.85 (+1.14%)
Rs5.85 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
Rs513.90
Rs513.90
Open
Rs521.00
Rs521.00
Day's High
Rs548.50
Rs548.50
Day's Low
Rs509.15
Rs509.15
Volume
9,120,378
9,120,378
Avg. Vol
1,286,743
1,286,743
52-wk High
Rs548.50
Rs548.50
52-wk Low
Rs180.00
Rs180.00
About
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited is engaged in operating businesses in the industrial chemicals, fertilizers and information technology (IT) products space. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling various fertilizers, such as urea and ammonium nitro-phosphate under the NARMADA brand. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.34
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs57,396.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|155.42
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|1.35
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09