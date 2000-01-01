Edition:
United Kingdom

GOCL Corp Ltd (GOCL.NS)

GOCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

529.00INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.90 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs524.10
Open
Rs532.00
Day's High
Rs545.90
Day's Low
Rs527.55
Volume
8,089
Avg. Vol
23,558
52-wk High
Rs593.80
52-wk Low
Rs225.25

Chart for

About

GOCL Corporation Limited, formerly Gulf Oil Corporation Limited, is engaged in the provision of explosive accessories (detonators) (for mining and industrial use); mining and infrastructure, and realty. The Company's segments include Energetics, Mining and Infrastructure Contracts, Realty, Lubricating Oils and Others. Its... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 2.67
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs26,813.76
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 49.57
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): 0.30

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.