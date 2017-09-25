Edition:
Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS)

GODR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

676.30INR
10:51am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs14.80 (+2.24%)
Prev Close
Rs661.50
Open
Rs667.80
Day's High
Rs697.35
Day's Low
Rs666.05
Volume
429,678
Avg. Vol
227,736
52-wk High
Rs697.35
52-wk Low
Rs286.35

Chart for

About

Godrej Properties Limited is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in construction and real estate development. The Company focuses on developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across approximately 11.89 million square meters in over 10 cities. The Company's residential projects include Godrej... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs137,570.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 216.48
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about GODR.NS

BRIEF-Godrej Properties allots NCDs worth 5 bln rupees

* Says alloted NCDs worth 5 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2fsFl9s Further company coverage:

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Properties to consider issuance of unsecured NCDs

* Says to consider and approve issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Properties announces JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing residential project

* Says entered into JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing a residential project in Thane west Source text - http://bit.ly/2y0H7lS Further company coverage:

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties June qtr consol profit down about 46 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 233.7 million rupees versus profit of 434.7 million rupees last year

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties adds a new project in Gurgaon

July 6 Godrej Properties Ltd * Says co adds a new project in Gurgaon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Properties signs agreement to develop housing project in Bangalore

* Says signs development management agreement to develop housing project in Bangalore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds new residential project in Sohna, NCR

* Says adds a new residential project in Sohna, NCR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Godrej Properties approves sale of stake in Godrej Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd

* Says approved sale of entire stake in Godrej Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qyba4x) Further company coverage:

05 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties posts March-qtr profit

* Consol loss in March quarter last year was 107 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.90 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pKl55Z) Further company coverage:

04 May 2017
