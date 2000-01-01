Groupe Gorge SA (GOEG.PA)
GOEG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
20.37EUR
3:28pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.11 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
€20.26
Open
€20.27
Day's High
€20.59
Day's Low
€19.91
Volume
14,604
Avg. Vol
11,492
52-wk High
€24.81
52-wk Low
€17.31
About
Groupe Gorge SA, formerly known as Finuchem SA, is a France-based company specializing in the robotics industry and in the production of automated systems. The Company has three main business lines: Safety Systems, engaged in the provision of robotic systems for hostile and confined environments, command and control systems,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€284.64
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|13.50
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09